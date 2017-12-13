ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy after authorities said the man pointed a gun at them has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports John Pepper’s family has sued the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, ex-sheriff John Skipper and two officers in Pepper’s 2014 death.

According to authorities, deputies arrived at a home after a neighbor called to say Pepper was suicidal and had a gun. Skipper said Pepper pointed a gun out a window and threatened deputies when he was shot.

Tom Dunaway, an attorney for Pepper’s brother, said officers used excessive force instead of conventional negotiating tactics.

Skipper declined comment Monday night.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Nikki Caron says state investigators cleared the officers and said the shooting was justified.

