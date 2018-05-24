KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Kansas City attorney who was shot to death in his front yard is suing the man charged with killing him.

The parents and widow of Tom Pickert claim in the wrongful death lawsuit that 80-year-old David Jungerman killed Pickert because he was trying to protect his wealth.

Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder in Pickert’s death in October. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit alleges Jungerman shot Pickert because the attorney won a $5.75 million personal injury judgment against him. The lawsuit also alleges Jungerman transferred about $10 million in an attempt to delay collection of the judgment.

Jungerman’s attorney, Dan Ross, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

