CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by Casper police in February says he was carrying a toy sword and didn’t pose a threat that required deadly force.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that prosecutors have cleared both officers involved in the shooting of 36-year-old Douglas Oneyear.

Police last week released surveillance video and 911 calls regarding Oneyear’s erratic behavior made in the hour before his death. Chief Keith McPheeters denied that the sword was a toy and showed images of a sword that appeared to depict a sharpened edge.

While Todd Hambrick, an attorney representing the family, said that Oneyear’s sword was a dull movie replica with a rounded tip.

McPheeters said Oneyear was under the influence of both illicit and prescription drugs when he was killed.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com