NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — The family of a New Town woman who has been missing nearly a month is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her discovery.

Thirty-two-year-old Olivia Lone Bear was last seen the evening of Oct. 24 leaving a New Town restaurant. Ground, air and water searches for the mother of five children have been ongoing since.

Police say no foul play is suspected in Lone Bear’s disappearance.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox is talking to federal, state and tribal leaders about getting more support for the search.

