DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in north-central Iowa say the body of a missing kayaker has been found in the Des Moines River.
Fort Dodge Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter told The Messenger on Thursday afternoon that family members had located the remains of 26-year-old Alex Dencklau, of Clare, in the river south of the Fort Dodge Water Treatment Plant.
Hergenreter says authorities were notified about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Dencklau’s body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Dencklau and his wife were kayaking below the hydroelectric dam when both kayaks flipped about 3:30 p.m. Monday. She swam to shore, but he was swept away by the river.
___
Information from: The Messenger, http://www.messengernews.net