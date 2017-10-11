KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of a central Indiana teenager who’s been missing for a year are frustrated with a lack of answers about her disappearance.

Karena McClerkin was 18 years old when she was last seen Oct. 11, 2016, walking along a busy street south of Kokomo’s downtown area.

Gerry McClerkin tells the Kokomo Tribune that the family has received little information from city police about her granddaughter’s case and wishes for more community support in trying to find her.

McClerkin says she’s convinced her granddaughter is dead and is at “wit’s end” on where else to look after numerous searches over the past year.

Kokomo police Capt. Tonda Cockrell says the disappearance remains an active investigation and urged anyone with information to contact the department.

