MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of a Milwaukee man killed during an undercover drug operation argues in a lawsuit against the city that police officers used excessive force when they shot into a car he crashed.

Prosecutors concluded in September the shooting was justified because officers saw 31-year-old Jermaine Claybrooks pointing a gun at them on March 16.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says unmarked police vehicles attempted to box in Claybrooks’ car when an informant identified him as a drug dealer. Claybrooks tried to flee and crashed his car into a tree.

Attorney Walker Stern argues smoke that filled Claybrooks’ car and his tinted windows would’ve made it difficult to spot a gun.

Milwaukee police declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending. The city didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.