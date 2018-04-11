DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run on a Connecticut interstate is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Connecticut State Police say 32-year-old Daniel Crawford Jr. was found early Saturday on Interstate 84 in Danbury. His body was in the right lane of traffic, next to his vehicle, which was stopped on the right shoulder.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects. Police said Wednesday that his family was putting up the reward to try to generate leads in the case. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call state police Troop A in Southbury.

Crawford was a Danbury native who had been living in Brewster, New York.