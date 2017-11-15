NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The family of a 71-year-old Massachusetts man who was out walking his dog when he was struck and killed by a teenage driver in 2013 has been awarded more than $1 million in a wrongful death suit.
The Enterprise reports that a jury last week ruled that the 17-year-old boy who struck George Power and another teen car were “grossly negligent” in Power’s September 2013 death.
The family’s attorney says the suit was about “reparation for the loss suffered by the Power family.”
The teen who struck Power was leaving Oliver Ames High School in Easton when he lost control of his car. A witness told police he was speeding. The other teen was in another car, but both denied racing.
Power’s widow, Christine, was a teacher at the school.
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com