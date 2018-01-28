SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Kansas woman who was mysteriously found dead 10 years ago is still looking for answers.

The Salina Journal reports Beverly Logan was found dead Jan. 20, 2008, in her Salina home, and the family still doesn’t know why or who’s behind her death.

“We just don’t understand how there are no new leads. How can someone commit a murder in broad daylight, near a busy store, on a busy holiday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and no one knows anything,” said Debra Bunch, Logan’s niece. “We’re just so heartbroken about what happened to her and the fact that we still don’t know why or who did it. The important thing now is to make sure everyone knows who she was. She is not defined by her murder.”

Former Salina police investigator Sean Furbeck led the homicide investigation into Logan’s death until 2015 when he was promoted. Furbeck said during his time investigating “we put in thousands of man-hours” and “must have followed up on more than a thousand leads.”

Billboards were also used to keep Logan’s murder in people’s minds.

Now retired, Furbeck said he thinks about Logan every day.

“Any homicide case that remains open is always on your mind,” he said. “You’re just wondering what you could do better or could have done better. All the time I’m running things through my mind. I’d like nothing more than for that case to be solved. We owe it to the family.”

Logan’s daughter Veronica Miley said she calls the police department every couple months.

“I don’t know what’s being done at this point, but whatever it is something different needs to take place,” Miley said. “We just want this to be solved and I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. It’s not going to bring my mother back, but we deserve to know who did this and why they would go into her house and do that to her.”

