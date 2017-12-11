FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — The family of a young girl killed on Halloween night in Fond du Lac more than four decades ago is trying to block the release of her killer.

Lisa Ann French was just 9 years old when she kissed her parents goodbye and ran out of the house to trick-or-treat in the neighborhood. Her third stop that night was at the home of Gerald Turner, the man who would later be convicted of killing her. The girl’s naked body was later found in a garbage bag, tossed in a farm field.

Her mother, Maryann Gehring, has created an online petition to keep the 68-year-old Turner behind bars.

The Journal Sentinel reports Turner is due to be released Feb 7. Turner has been released twice, but sent back to prison in 2003 for parole violations.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com