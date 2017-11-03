Share story

By
The Associated Press

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man authorities allege was killed by an ex-convict who’s also accused of killing a Chinese student in Utah has been described by his family as a “friend to all” who will be missed.

Police in Golden, Colorado released a statement Friday from the family of 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle.

The statement says Ingle had a contagious laugh and was a loving father and husband who enjoyed skiing and other outdoor pursuits.

Ingle’s family also requested privacy to grieve.

Authorities say suspect Austin Boutain killed Ingle, stole his guns and then went to Utah, where Boutain allegedly killed 23-year-old University of Utah student ChenWei Guo during an attempted carjacking.

Police plan to seek murder charges against Boutain and his wife, Kathleen, in Ingle’s death.

