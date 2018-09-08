SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — The family of an Oklahoma teenager who drowned in the ocean while visiting the Oregon coast has filed a $3.6 million lawsuit against the city of Seaside.
The Daily Astorian reports that 14-year-old Conner Miguel Wu Moore, of Tulsa, was swimming with his cousin n July 2016 when lifeguards saw them struggling. Moore died in a hospital. The cousin survived.
The lawsuit, filed in July by the boy’s mother, L. Nicole Moore, claims they were not warned about dangerous ocean conditions. The suit says the city did not post appropriate warning signs and lifeguards did not alert the family to the potential dangers.
The boy’s mother declined comment when reached by phone Thursday in Tulsa.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
- Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- Judge tightens release rules for man in shovel beating case
- Obama issues scathing critique of Trump, 'politics of fear'
Richard Freud, an attorney with Citycounty Insurance Services, which is defending Seaside, declined to comment.
___
Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com