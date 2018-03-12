MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The aunt of a 17-year-old killed by a fellow student an Alabama school last week has called for school safety reform and action against gun violence.

Shenise Abercrombie, the aunt of victim Courtlin Arrington, told The Associated Press “we have failed our children” and “something needs to be done.” She has suggested increased searches at school entrances.

Seventeen-year-old Michael Jerome Barber was charged Friday with manslaughter and illegal firearms possession after Arrington was fatally shot in a classroom at Birmingham’s Huffman High School.

Huffman High has metal detectors but Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said they were not in use Wednesday. She closed the school Thursday and announced plans to review safety protocol. More police were on patrol this week and she encouraged students to report suspicious activity.