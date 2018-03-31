FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Police say a suburban St. Louis family of three — including a 6-year-old girl — has been killed in a double murder-suicide.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the family was found dead by police conducting a welfare check Thursday afternoon in a Florissant home.
Police identified the victims as 31-year-old Giovanni Novoa, 29-year-old Yolanda Novoa and 6-year-old Ylineh Novoa. A family friend told the newspaper that Giovanni and Yolanda Novoa were married.
Police say a gun was found next to one of the dead, but would not say which one.
Authorities did not release other details, but said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com