Share story

By
The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friends and family are remembering an 18-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at a train station in Oakland, California, in an unprovoked attack against her and her sister.

About 200 people gathered Friday at a church for a solemn service to honor Nia Wilson, who was stabbed to death July 22 on a BART platform.

They remembered Wilson’s loving nature, her musical talents and her aspirations to become a paramedic or join the military. Wilson’s sister, Latifa, promised to “get justice” for her sister.

A man on parole, 27-year-old John Cowell, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the July 22 stabbings.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Prosecutors say they are probing whether the incident was motivated by racial hate. Cowell is white, and the sisters are black.

Wilson’s family plans to sue BART.

___

This item corrects the spelling of Wilson’s sister’s name, Latifa.

ELENI GILL