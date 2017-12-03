BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of two questions designed to aid workers in Massachusetts say they’ve collected enough voter signatures to help guarantee the questions a place on the 2018 ballot.

One of the questions would help guarantee paid family and medical leave for workers. A second would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

Supporters of the questions, including labor unions, are planning to rally in Boston at 1 Ashburton Place at noon on Tuesday before officially submitting the certified signatures to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.

A minimum of 64,750 certified signatures of registered voters is needed for an initiative petition to continue on the road toward appearing on the November 2018 state ballot.

The deadline for submitting voter signatures to Galvin’s office is Wednesday.