HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A proposal to create a family and medical leave insurance program in Connecticut is facing a key vote.

The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the legislation, which survived a close vote in the Labor Committee last month.

Under the bill, certain employees could receive up to 12 weeks of wage replacement benefits over a 12-month period for an illness, pregnancy, to care for family members, and for other circumstances. While workers would pay into the system, the legislature’s Office of Fiscal Analysis warns of a “significant annual state cost” beginning next fiscal year to start the program.

Proponents say families can’t afford to take advantage of state and federal unpaid medical leave laws. But critics question whether the program can be financially sustainable.