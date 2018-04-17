BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Lodge Grass woman called police on Sunday hoping they would take her intoxicated 36-year-old grandson to jail where he could sleep it off.

LaVerne Williamson Big Bear tells The Billings Gazette that Ruben Stewart was standing in the doorway of her house holding a knife on Sunday when a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shot and killed him.

Witnesses say Stewart didn’t comply with orders to drop the knife. Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney says witnesses reported Stewart did not appear to be an immediate threat to officers.

Local BIA Police Chief Jose Figuerroa declined to comment. The FBI is investigating and regional supervisor Travis Burrows had no comment Monday.

