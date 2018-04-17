BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Lodge Grass woman called police on Sunday hoping they would take her intoxicated 36-year-old grandson to jail where he could sleep it off.
LaVerne Williamson Big Bear tells The Billings Gazette that Ruben Stewart was standing in the doorway of her house holding a knife on Sunday when a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shot and killed him.
Witnesses say Stewart didn’t comply with orders to drop the knife. Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney says witnesses reported Stewart did not appear to be an immediate threat to officers.
Local BIA Police Chief Jose Figuerroa declined to comment. The FBI is investigating and regional supervisor Travis Burrows had no comment Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com