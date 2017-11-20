SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family members of a 6-year-old girl killed more than two decades ago say they’ve found new leads that could lead to finally solving the case.

The Deseret News reports that Rosie Tapia’s mother, Lewine Tapia, said Monday at a news conference that the family formed a coalition that includes an attorney and private investigator to learn more about a man who they say could be person of interest and two women who could be witnesses.

The girl was abducted from her bedroom in August 1995 and found hours later in a nearby canal. An autopsy showed she had been sexually assaulted and then drowned.

Salt Lake City Police spokeswoman Christina Judd says the case remains open. She says police are aware of the three people the family mentioned and in contact with them, but that they aren’t classified as people of interest.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com