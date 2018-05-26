MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland family who lost a colorful, handmade quilt to holiday package thiefs was thrilled when a Baltimore County police officer caught the thiefs and the quilt was returned to them.
This week, they brought the quilt with them to the officer’s wake as a way to honor her.
Officer Amy Caprio was killed Monday when she was run over by a teenager as she investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Amy Santopietro attended Caprio’s viewing Thursday, carrying the quilt made by Santopietro’s mother-in-law and mailed to her 8-year-old daughter.
But police said Caprio’s investigation tracked down the package thiefs and helped close dozens of theft cases across the county.
Santopietro said she feels very indebted to Caprio.
