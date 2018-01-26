MAYSEL, W.Va. (AP) — Four people have been injured in a West Virginia house fire.
WCHS-TV reports the fire happened Friday morning in Clay County. Clay Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Scott says two children and two adults were hospitalized with smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
Scott says a family of nine lived in the home and that everyone escaped the burning building. One child had alerted the family to the blaze after waking up and smelling smoke.
Scott says a space heater may have started the fire after something fell on or leaned against it. He says the home had no fire alarms inside.
WCHS-TV did not report further details.
___
Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com