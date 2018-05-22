SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida baby has been seriously injured after being bitten by the family dog.
Hernando County Sheriff’s officials say the 16-month-old baby was playing with the family dog Monday while the mother watched. The dog bit the child on the head, causing traumatic injuries. The victim was transported to a trauma center.
Authorities said the family adopted the dog about two months ago from county animal services and that the dog had not shown any signs of aggressive behavior. The family said the dog did not appear to maliciously attack the child, but appeared to be playing. The family’s name was not released.
Child welfare officials have been contacted.
The dog has been quarantined.