BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A jury has awarded a Massachusetts family $4.2 million in connection with the father who died after receiving a late kidney cancer diagnosis.

The Lowell Sun reports the jury found 54-year-old Neil Senna’s primary care physician negligent in failing to notify him of a symptom that could have pointed to an earlier cancer diagnosis.

The attorney who represented the Senna family in their medical malpractice lawsuit says Neil Senna should have seen a specialist when blood was found in his urine in 2009.

Senna wasn’t diagnosed until 2011 when a mass was discovered in his kidney. He died on New Year’s Eve in 2014.

The physician previously told the newspaper he addresses abnormalities with patients “as the standard of care requires.”

His attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

