WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say the families of some woman reported missing have submitted DNA samples to help police identify three skeletal remains found on a property in Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham says the genetic samples and femur bones from the remains have been sent to an FBI lab for analysis. He says the remains are at least a year old but cautioned that they could be older.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the medical examiner’s office told police that examiners think the women were at least between 30 and 60 years old. Two had been shot; one suffered blunt force trauma.

The bones were found in April. Contractors renovating a building found the first set, while the remains of the other women were later found in a shallow grave behind the property.