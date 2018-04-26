PROVO, Utah (AP) — Family members of two Utah teenagers whose bound bodies were found down an abandoned mine shaft say they’re preparing for long criminal case for the man accused in their deaths.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys asked for more time Thursday to prepare in the case of 41-year-old Jerrod Baum. He is due back in court in August.

He is charged with several counts, including aggravated kidnapping and murder. Prosecutors say he got angry and killed the teenage couple after they visited his girlfriend despite his warning her not to have male visitors.

Seventeen-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were missing for nearly three months before their bodies were found.

Father Bill Powell tells he expects the court case to take a long time, but doesn’t want him to get a plea deal.