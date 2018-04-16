YOLA, Nigeria (AP) — Family members of the Nigerian school girls who were kidnapped by Islamic militants four years ago are now calling for the U.N. to intervene to find out their fate.

Some 113 girls never returned, though some were forced to marry their captors and have said they will not come home.

The Nigerian government has vowed to bring them all back.

However, Ayuba Alamson Chibok, a spokesman for the parents, said “no one is paying any attention to our grief.”

More than 100 of the girls abducted from Chibok in 2014 were later released. But it’s been an especially agonizing wait for the families of those girls still unaccounted for.

The family spokesman said that relatives have tried in vain to get details of their daughters from the other released girls.