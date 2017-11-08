NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Three families have been displaced after a home caught fire in Connecticut.
Fire officials say they were called to the scene in New Haven around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple adults, one child and a pet dog escaped the home unhurt.
Authorities believe the fire started on the first floor of the home, but the cause is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the families.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Amazon launches two furniture lines as private-label ambitions grow