QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Eleven families are suing the state of Illinois for negligence saying multiple deaths caused by a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak at a veterans’ home were preventable.

They spoke to Chicago’s WBEZ , which cites experts calling continued problems over three years at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy “troubling” and “unusual.”

A 2015 Legionnaire’s outbreak killed 12 people and sickened many others. Several cases have been reported since despite pledges from Gov. Bruce Rauner to fix the problem.

The Republican, who took office in 2015, said in a Wednesday statement that his administration is “deeply concerned” and has taken critical steps, including following Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Still, both of Illinois’ Democratic U.S. senators tell WBEZ more should be done. Sen. Dick Durbin wants the facility closed until the water system is safe.