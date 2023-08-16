Wyland knew he had to get up close with the marine life he loved to depict in his ocean art.

By the late ’70s, the budding artist had already moved from Detroit to Laguna Beach, the place he first encountered a gray whale just offshore during a fateful summer vacation.

But Wyland was fascinated by other whale species — specifically the playful humpbacks — so he would soon split his time with the island of Maui, a tropical getaway where the then-starving artist could spend his days diving eye-to-eye with the massive, magnificent creatures.

Wyland’s famed gallery, which has been a part of the historic Lahaina town for nearly four decades, was destroyed in the deadly fire that tore through the community killing dozens of people and burning homes and businesses. The artist, who uses one name, talked Tuesday about his storied past with the magical island that helped mold his artistic career.

It was in 1979 when Wyland said he decided he would spend his summers in Laguna Beach, doing the seasonal art festivals, and warm winters in Maui to get up close with his subjects.

Advertising

He stayed at the Pioneer Inn before finding his own small studio just across from Lahaina’s massive, historic Banyan tree, with a view of the quaint harbor.

His tiny apartment on Front Street didn’t even have a shower, so he made friends with the dive shop owner downstairs, who would let him use the outdoor, ice-cold shower every morning, he said.

“I was a starving artist, then,” Wyland said. “I loved it, it was awesome.”

He was soon invited to be part of a research dive team, swimming eye-to-eye to humpback whales, which he became famous for depicting in his artwork.

“Those were the good old days, I would swim with humpback whales all day and come back and paint scenes,” he said. “It was the best life. It was just awesome. Lahaina had a profound impact on my art and life. So it’s very personal for me, to see it go up in flames like that.”

Wyland recalled seeing a big seawall near his studio, envisioning the perfect place to paint a life-size humpback whale.

Advertising

He presented the idea in 1991, but local politicians rejected his renditions. So at 3 a.m. one Friday morning, in the cover of darkness, Wyland started the 26-foot-long, 30-foot-high mural anyway.

“It was pitch black,” he recalled. “I couldn’t even see the wall. I had looked at that wall so many times, I could see the whale breaching in my mind. In the morning, it looked great. I just kept painting.”

He continued through the weekend, a crowd forming to watch him do what would become No. 30 in his “Whaling Wall” series.

“They had to close down Front Street, there was so many people enjoying it,” he said.

Famous surfer Gerry Lopez helped dedicate the painting and a traditional Hawaiian ceremony was held, the community embracing the mural, Wyland said.

A year later, the town’s politicians made him remove the wall, so he took off the panels it was painted on. Today, the mural is stored in an Orange County warehouse, awaiting a future museum in Florida that will showcase his art.

Advertising

But Wyland said he keeps thinking about that wall. Despite the fires decimating everything, the concrete wall survived, he said, charred but still standing amid the devastation.

He envisions doing a mural there with a life-size humpback rising out of the ashes, he said.

“I want people to remember this place and art is the way to do it. When it’s time, I will go out there and paint that mural as a gift to the people of Maui, for hope,” he said. “To create beauty and hope — that’s what Maui was, and will be in the future.”

Wyland’s younger brother, Bill, who also runs his own Bill Wyland Galleries in the same area that was destroyed, barely made it out alive. He jumped on his motorcycle to weave between wall-to-wall cars on fire on Front Street, the back of his hair singed by embers, Wyland said.

“Those buildings are all historic and wood. It was the perfect storm,” Wyland said of the strong wind and dry landscape. “It is absolutely ashes, nothing survived it. The worst thing of all, many people have died and they haven’t even found all the bodies yet. My heart bleeds for all the people and the town.”

But he has hope, Wyland said while speaking from Oahu, where he bought a home after spending several years in Maui.

Sponsored

“I know the strength and resilience of the Hawaiian people. You don’t have to be from Hawaii to feel that Maui magic. It puts a spell on you like no other place. It did me. Once you’ve experienced it, it never leaves you,” Wyland said. “That’s why I truly believe Maui will rebuild. It will be different, it won’t be the same place. It’s devastating, but I’m going to do everything I can, along with everyone else in the community, to ensure we get Maui back.”

Wyland was scheduled for an appearance at his Maui gallery in a few weeks, with plans to stay in his old room at the Pioneer Inn. Instead he will be holding a fundraiser on Oahu this coming weekend.

The first will be at his gallery in Waikiki from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and the second will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at his gallery in Haleiwa. Wyland said he will donate 100% of the sales from his live painting during those events to charity.

Everyone is doing their part and every bit helps, even if people just donate $1, he said.

Wyland said he is also connecting with musicians Jack Johnson, his neighbor on Oahu, and friend Mick Fleetwood, of Fleetwood Mac, who owned a restaurant near his Maui art gallery, for future fundraiser ideas.

“If every person who has a connection to Hawaii and Maui throws in a little bit, it will really help everyone and get that town back as soon as they can,” he said, noting that most of the town’s 12,000 residents are displaced.

“Together, we can be strong. Maui strong is where everyone’s focus is, including mine right now,” he said. “Wherever the need is, that’s where we need to be. There’s still a lot to do, but I’m encouraged by the spirit of Hawaii and all the people touched by it.”