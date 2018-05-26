MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Russia have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow.

Russian news reports said the man claimed he drank 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of vodka in the cafe of the Tretyakov Gallery shortly before he allegedly attacked the painting with a metal stanchion on Friday night.

The painting — titled “Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581,” depicts Russia’s first czar cradling his dying son after striking him in a fit of rage. Media reports say the accused vandal said he damaged the painting because he thinks it is historically inaccurate.

The reports say neither the czar’s or son’s faces were damaged, but several holes were torn in the painting.