BOSTON (AP) — False reports of an escaped camel from a local zoo sent police on a search, and inspired speculation on social media.

The Boston Globe reports Boston police began searching for Zowie, a Bactrain camel who resides in Franklin Park Zoo on Saturday night. One person on the police scanner asked, “One hump, or two?”

Zoo officials say reports of an escaped camel are “false,” and are unsure of who called in a missing camel. One caller called police saying the camel was blocking traffic, which was also untrue.

The Twitter account “Boston Camel,” took off quickly, with the owner joking he was hiding out in the Boston Public Garden, and “they won’t find me.”

