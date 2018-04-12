NEW YORK (AP) — A false report of a tiger in the streets of Manhattan briefly caused a social media frenzy.
WNBC says the New York Police Department got a call around 8:30 a.m. Thursday about a tiger in Harlem.
Shortly thereafter, police confirmed that there was indeed a wild-animal sighting.
It was a raccoon.
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com