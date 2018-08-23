The blunder was caused by a lack of communication between the Democratic National Committee and one of its state branches.

WASHINGTON — The suspected hacking attempt of the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) voter database this week was a false alarm and the unusual activity that raised concern was merely a test, party officials said Thursday.

The blunder was caused by a lack of communication between the national committee and one of its state branches, the officials said. The Michigan Democratic Party had hired hackers to simulate an attack known as phishing but did not inform the national committee.

The Michigan Democratic Party’s test had attributes similar to an actual hacking attack, said Bob Lord, the national committee’s chief security officer. When the DNC was contacted by cybersecurity experts this week about the activity, it notified the FBI out of fears that it was another Russian attempt to penetrate the committee, as Russia did during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The panic caused by what turned out to be an intraparty action illustrated the fear of another major breach of the party’s systems just weeks before the midterm elections, even as computer security has been prioritized and shored up since 2016. U.S. intelligence officials have said there continue to be real threats from Russia to interfere in U.S. elections.

“There are constant attempts to hack the DNC and our Democratic infrastructure, and while we are extremely relieved that this wasn’t an attempted intrusion by a foreign adversary, this incident is further proof that we need to continue to be vigilant in light of potential attacks,” Lord said in a statement.

Brandon Dillon, chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, called the situation a “misstep” and said it was part of an effort to improve cybersecurity defenses “especially as the Trump administration refuses to crack down on foreign interference in our elections. In an abundance of caution, our digital partners ran tests that followed extensive training.”

In 2016, Russian state-backed operatives penetrated the DNC using a phishing campaign, in which hackers create website login pages that appear to be legitimate to trick unsuspecting users into giving up their usernames and passwords. Hackers then can use the stolen credentials to log in to systems like email or voter-registration databases.

Now campaigns often test employees with phishing simulations like the one conducted by the Michigan party, in which it had third parties set up a fake page that mimicked the party’s login page for its voter-registration website.

That page was detected late Monday by cybersecurity firm Lookout, which informed the DNC. The fake page appeared to be aimed at hacking the DNC’s Votebuilder database, which Lord has referred to as “the party’s most sensitive information.”

Mike Murray, head of security intelligence at Lookout, said it was essential that the activity was caught, even if it was benign. “You don’t know that it’s a false alarm until you show up with the ladders and the fire trucks and the hoses,” he said. “Our goal is to detect bad people doing bad things, regardless of whether that’s crime or espionage or some kid messing around. We don’t want anybody to be attacked.”

Political groups and systems administrators have been on high alert about hacks and foreign meddling.

Microsoft recently detected that hackers tied to Russian intelligence targeted the Senate and conservative think tanks in the United States by creating fake websites. Last month, Facebook discovered a political-influence campaign directed at disrupting the upcoming elections. And this week, the social-media giant said it had found other disinformation efforts outside the United States.