DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a woman was crushed to death by a tree that was blown over during a powerful windstorm that swept through the Denver area and much of Colorado earlier this week.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports the woman, whose name has not been released, was taking a rest from moving when the tree fell on her in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon. She died at a nearby hospital.

Wind gusts in the area approached 90 mph (144 kph) Tuesday.

No other information was released.

