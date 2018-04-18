DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a woman was crushed to death by a tree that was blown over during a powerful windstorm that swept through the Denver area and much of Colorado earlier this week.
KCNC-TV in Denver reports the woman, whose name has not been released, was taking a rest from moving when the tree fell on her in Louisville on Tuesday afternoon. She died at a nearby hospital.
Wind gusts in the area approached 90 mph (144 kph) Tuesday.
No other information was released.
___
Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com