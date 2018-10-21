TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a woman lying on a hammock was killed after a palm tree fell on her.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officers say 20-year-old Isabel Melendez was in the hammock on Egmont Key Park on Saturday in late afternoon.
The palm tree crashed on her, and she was taken to a hospital in St. Petersburg, where she later died of her injuries.
Officers said her death wasn’t suspicious.
