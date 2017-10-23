OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin and Republican legislative leaders say they’ve reached a deal to shore up the state budget and raise pay for teachers and some state workers with a series of tax increases, but it’s unclear if there is enough support to pass the plan.

Flanked Monday by about a dozen House and Senate Republicans, Fallin announced some details of the proposal on Monday, including a $1.50-per-pack cigarette tax, a 6-cents-per-gallon fuel tax and an increase on alcoholic beverage taxes.

The proposal also calls for restoring the earned income tax credit claimed by hundreds of thousands of low-income Oklahomans and includes a $3,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers, effective in August 2018.

Passage would require some Democratic support, and Democratic leaders have not said if they support the package.