NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans police officer killed in the line of duty has been laid to rest.

WWL-TV reports hundreds gathered Saturday at the Household of Faith Church to say goodbye to 29-year-old Officer Marcus McNeil, who was shot Oct. 13 during a routine patrol. A suspect is in custody, facing charges including first-degree murder.

Vernette Wallis Andry says she came to just say thank you to McNeil “for paying the ultimate price to try to protect me.” She says she didn’t personally know him, but came to his funeral to support his family and other police officers.

The procession went for miles and included a stop at the police department’s 7th District precinct before continuing to the cemetery.

McNeil leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

