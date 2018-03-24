NEW YORK (AP) — Members of New York City’s police and fire departments observed a moment of silence for fallen firefighter Michael Davidson before battling it out at their annual hockey game.
The Daily News reports that fans at the sold-out Madison Square Garden paused to remember Davidson before Saturday’s 45th annual FDNY-NYPD hockey game.
Davidson died early Friday after battling a blaze at movie set in Harlem.
Honored along with Davidson were firefighters Christopher Zanetis and Christopher Raguso. The two were killed in a March 15 helicopter crash in Iraq while serving with the New York Air National Guard.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
The game was tied 4-4 after regulation. The firefighters won on their sixth shot in a shootout.
FDNY hockey team leads the series with a record of 25-18-2.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com