JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has set a new trial date for a Utah man accused of killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska last summer.

In an order dated Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess set the start of trial for Kenneth Manzanares for Nov. 5. Burgess expects the trial to last about a month.

Court records previously showed trial beginning April 23.

Manzanares has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, Kristy. He has pleaded not guilty.

Few details about the case, including any alleged motive, have been released.

Burgess, in his order, cited a volume of discovery in the case, including nearly 2,000 pages, dozens of audio and video files and hundreds of photographs. He also said potential witnesses live across the U.S.