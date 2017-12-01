BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A team of forensic experts led by the International Committee of the Red Cross says it has identified the remains of 88 Argentine soldiers buried in a Falklands Islands cemetery after the 1982 war.

Argentina lost a brief but bloody conflict with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago. Both countries reached a deal last year to identify the remains of the fallen soldiers.

The Red Cross said in a statement Friday that the identification process of 123 graves that began in June has been highly successful. But it did not specify what will happen to rest of the unidentified bodies.

The South American country still claims the islands that it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.