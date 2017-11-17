KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Landowners in central Nebraska are being asked to allow trained falcons and their owners on their land next week as 300 participants are expected to gather for a falconers convention.

The Kearney Hub reports that the North American Falconers Association will have its annual gathering in Kearney from Nov. 19-24. The event is expected to host 150 falcons, eagles and hawks.

Ralph Rogers is chairman of the association. He’s asking area landowners to allow the birds onto their property so they can hunt.

Rogers says falcons need to hunt in wide-open spaces, while hawks and eagles can hunt in areas with shrubs and trees. He says the birds won’t hurt livestock or damage property.

This will be the seventh time the event is held in Kearney.

___

Information from: Kearney Hub, http://www.kearneyhub.com/