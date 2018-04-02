NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a report of severed fingers caused a scare at a New York City parking garage before officers figured out they were fake.

The NYPD said a cleaner called 911 on Monday after discovering what appeared to be bloody fingers in a baggie inside the garage.

Police officers and city Medical Examiner personnel responded by sealing off the garage and searching for other body parts. They later determined the fingers were rubber and possibly placed there as a prank.

No one was charged