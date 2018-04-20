PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are warning residents to watch out for a person posing as a city employee in order to steal from people’s homes.
The Salem News reports police in Peabody sent out the warning Thursday after the suspect was let into a home earlier in the week and stole about $1,400 in cash.
Authorities say the suspect is claiming to be a Water Department employee checking on a water problem in order to gain access to residents’ homes.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 30 years old and a slight build.
Police say not to let any person claiming to be from the city or a local utility into a home unless they are expected and show identification.