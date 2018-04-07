MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state is trying to get Alabama’s religious communities more involved in fighting crime and drugs.
Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office says it will stage a series of “faith forums” in Alabama’s four largest cities this month and next.
An announcement says the sessions are meant to get religious leaders involved in dealing with problems including security risks at places of worship, violent crime and the opioid crisis.
The statement says the forums are a result of Marshall’s service Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- US targets Russians with ties to Trump aides
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- TV reporter prompts 911 call of 'crazy lady' talking to self WATCH
The forums will be held in Montgomery on April 26; in Mobile on May 1; in Birmingham on May 3; and in Huntsville on May 15.