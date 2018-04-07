MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state is trying to get Alabama’s religious communities more involved in fighting crime and drugs.
Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office says it will stage a series of “faith forums” in Alabama’s four largest cities this month and next.
An announcement says the sessions are meant to get religious leaders involved in dealing with problems including security risks at places of worship, violent crime and the opioid crisis.
The statement says the forums are a result of Marshall’s service Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.
The forums will be held in Montgomery on April 26; in Mobile on May 1; in Birmingham on May 3; and in Huntsville on May 15.