ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — November is a time to talk turkey.

The Fairfax County Park Authority is offering a series of programs for children and adults to learn about this native bird.

A “Tricky Turkeys” program will be held Sunday at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Annandale. Through a story, song and craft, children ages three to five will learn about curious baby turkeys and their grown-ups.

On Nov. 18, a “Terrific Turkeys” campfire will be held at Riverbend Park in Great Falls. Games and activities, as well as s’mores, will be provided for children and adults.

On. Nov. 25, children and adults can take a “Turkey Walk” at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park in Chantilly. Participants will discover the wild turkey’s habits and secret ways during a walk through the cedar forest.