ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — November is a time to talk turkey.
The Fairfax County Park Authority is offering a series of programs for children and adults to learn about this native bird.
A “Tricky Turkeys” program will be held Sunday at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Annandale. Through a story, song and craft, children ages three to five will learn about curious baby turkeys and their grown-ups.
On Nov. 18, a “Terrific Turkeys” campfire will be held at Riverbend Park in Great Falls. Games and activities, as well as s’mores, will be provided for children and adults.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
On. Nov. 25, children and adults can take a “Turkey Walk” at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park in Chantilly. Participants will discover the wild turkey’s habits and secret ways during a walk through the cedar forest.