FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The administrator of one of Virginia’s oldest counties is taking the helm at Virginia’s most populous county.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Bryan Hill to serve as county executive, effective in January. He replaces Ed Long, who retired.

Hill is currently the administrator in James City County, which traces its rooting to the Jamestown colony’s establishment in 1607.

Fairfax County’s population of 1.1 million is 15 times larger than James City County, which has an estimated population of less than 75,000.

Before coming to James City County in 2014, Hill spent seven years in Beaufort County, South Carolina, as deputy county administrator.

His annual salary will be $250,000.