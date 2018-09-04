FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks police say scores of crime suspects have been identified through the department’s robust Facebook presence.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the police department maintains a photo album that currently has 210 pictures taken from video surveillance systems or sent by residents of people possibly involved in crimes.

The department asks residents to identify the person through the Facebook photo album. Officer Doug Welborn says about 90 percent of the photos posted get identified, helping to solve crimes ranging from thefts to assaults.

Welborn monitors the album and answers police-related questions sent to the page by residents. He says the album was started in 2016 after numerous calls from residents wanting to stay in the loop of what’s going on the city.

